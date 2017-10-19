SASSA offers Post Office payment of social grants

On Wednesday, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gave the South African Post Office (SAPO) an offer to take over the payment of social grants.

In a press statement, the National Department of Social Development said: “The Minister indicated that SAPO as a state entity could play a role and participate as merchants where they meet SASSA’s mandatory radius. This can assist SAPO to revive some of its closed outlets especially in the rural areas and townships and is in line with the Department’s commitment in promoting government to government partnership.”

On Wednesday morning (SASSA) snubbed Parliament and failed to update it on a new grant payment system.

In March‚ the Constitutional Court extended the invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services for the payment of grants until March 2018. Thereafter the Department must find a new means of payment of grants.

By Tariro Washinyira

This story first appeared on GroundUp

