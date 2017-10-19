SASSA offers Post Office payment of social grants

0

On Wednesday, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gave the South African Post Office (SAPO) an offer to take over the payment of social grants.

In a press statement, the National Department of Social Development said: “The Minister indicated that SAPO as a state entity could play a role and participate as merchants where they meet SASSA’s mandatory radius. This can assist SAPO to revive some of its closed outlets especially in the rural areas and townships and is in line with the Department’s commitment in promoting government to government partnership.”

On Wednesday morning (SASSA) snubbed Parliament and failed to update it on a new grant payment system.

In March‚ the Constitutional Court extended the invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services for the payment of grants until March 2018. Thereafter the Department must find a new means of payment of grants.

By

This story first appeared on GroundUp

South Africa Today – South Africa News

 

© 2017 GroundUp. Creative Commons License
This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

You may republish this article, so long as you credit the authors and GroundUp, and do not change the text. Please include a link back to the original article.

Related Post

 Robben Island powered by solar mini-grid Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa says the launch of a R25 million solar-powered mini-grid plant at Robben Island is the first step in turning the world ...
SAPO ready to assist with social grant payments Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele says the South African Post Office (SAPO) is ready to assist with the payment of socia...
South Africa’s media should beware of being ... Media Freedom Day in South Africa marks the day in 1977 when the apartheid government banned two newspapers - World and Weekend World - and a chur...
Man shot twice during house robbery in Potchefstro... A man, believed to be 30 years old, is in a critical condition after he sustained two gunshot wounds in Vyfhoek in Potchefstroom during the early hour...