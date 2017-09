The South African Revenue Service (SARS) system has been blamed for late and overdue repayments to taxpayers.

According to a judicial inquiry by Judge Bernard Ngoepe, SARS does not follow standard procedures for verifying bank details of taxpayers.

SARS could not provide satisfactory answers to the complaints.

Economists believe this is another case of poor management by unauthorized employees.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

