SAPS strengthens partnership with SABRIC

Management of the South African Police Service together with the Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, recently met with representatives of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) to enhance existing strategies on how best to deal with the on-going cash-in-transit heists.

The meeting followed the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists and created an opportunity for all stakeholders to deliberate on the critical role that the South African Police service plays in preventing, combating and the thorough investigation of crimes related to cash-in-transit.

As the South African Police Service, we remain committed to the implementation of strategies and plans aimed at combating crime across South Africa. We continue to enhance and develop our members skills through training programmes in a bid to ensure that they are always combat ready.

South Africa Today – South Africa News