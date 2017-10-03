SAPS remain resolute that 10111 employees return to work

On Thursday, 28 September 2017 the SAPS issued a nationwide directive to all striking 10111 workers that they should return to work by 29 September 2017. The directive also called on call center commanders to take disciplinary steps against employees that choose not to comply.

As has been widely reported in media, the South African Police Service 10111 centre operators throughout the country embarked on strike action. This strike action, which was called by the South African Police Union (SAPU), in respect of the 10111 call center operators that are employed in terms of the Public Service Act, 1994 was initially a protected strike.

However, in September an agreement was entered into at the Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) to which both POPCRU as the majority union in the SSSBC as well the South African Police Service were signatories.

Although SAPU was not a signatory to the agreement, the said agreement is enforceable and it renders the strike action unprotected.

SAPU has been made aware of the agreement and that they can no longer claim protection of a protected strike.

Unfortunately, the strike action continued and all the striking employees were called upon to immediately cease such action and return to duty no later than 29 September 2017 or face disciplinary action.

While the majority of these employees have returned to work, some have not and the necessary disciplinary action is being instituted against those members that have chosen not to return to work.

