SAPS officers appointed despite their inability to perform their work

The head of the Administration, Crime and Legal Department of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) confirmed in a press release what the Vryburger impressed many times, namely that leaders in the SAPS were appointed despite their inability to perform their work.

Gareth Newman of the ISS said that a police commissioner cannot be appointed because of his political loyalty but by a transparent recruitment process based on merit.

Newman also said that the release of crime statistics reveals two serious crimes, namely, murder and violent robbery. Murder has increased by 22% over the last 5 years, and 40 000 cases of armed robbery have been reported in recent years.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

