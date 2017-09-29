SAPS officer included in 23 arrests for rhino poaching crimes

During this past week 23 suspects, including a woman, a correctional officer and a member of the South African Police Service, were arrested for crimes related to rhino poaching.

The team, dubbed Rhino 8, comprises of various government departments including members from various disciplines of the South African Police Service, Customs and Excise, the South African National Defense Force, Ezemvelo and SANParks Game Rangers, continue to work tirelessly to stop the mercilessly slaughter of and dehorning of rhinos.

In this past week, some members of Rhino 8 team were able to arrest the 23 suspects in the areas of Hluhluwe, Mkhuze & Pongola (KwaZulu-Natal) Calcutta & Skhukuza (Mphumalnga) and Lulekani (Limpopo).

The arrest of the police officer, correctional services officer and even the woman is indicative of the Rhino 8 Operational Team’s dedication and commitment to execute its mandate to without fear or favour.

It is extremely disconcerting when people who are entrusted with upholding the law, like in this case the police officer as well as the correctional services officer, they seem to be the very ones that are alleged to be breaking the law. This is unacceptable.

The alleged transgression/s of the police officer goes against the SAPS Code of Conduct.

While this certainly reflects poorly on the SAPS, it must be emphasized that the greater majority of members in the SAPS are dedicated, hardworking and committed to delivering on their Constitutional mandate to ensure that people in South Africa are and feel safe.

The arrest of these 23 suspects should serve as warning to other potential poachers that their chances of success in poaching is zero. With the growing help from the communities, the days of poachers are numbered.

