SAPS granted interdict in Labour Court in respect of 10111 strike

Further to the media statement below, issued on the morning of 11 August 2017, the South African Police Service (SAPS) can report that the Labour Court of South Africa, Johannesburg, granted an interdict to the SAPS.

In terms of the SAPU affiliated Public Service Act employees strike at the 10111 call centers, the interdict restrains striking employees, inter alia, from. Harassing, threatening or intimidating employees or other persons on SAPS premises. Damaging SAPS propery. Inciting or encouraging any SAPS employee from taking part in unlawful conduct. Being on SAPS premises and/or using SAPS movable property unless they behave lawfully.

In addition,the Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lt Gen Lesetja Mothiba, hosted a meeting to further the negotiation process, inviting both SAPU and POPCRU to attend. Only POPCRU attended the meeting.

Nevertheless, it was resolved to return to the negotiation process through the Bargaining Council during the last week of August 2017.

The South African Police Service remains committed to the negotiation process and to resolving this matter.

