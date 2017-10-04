SABC more bankrupt than initially thought

Die Vryburger

0
SABC more bankrupt than initially thought - Image - Die Vryburger

The SABC is even more bankrupt than initially believed.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the SABC’s loss was R977 million, but it now seems to be a distorted picture because nobody really knows what the public broadcaster’s debt is.

The auditor-general attributes this to inadequate controls and dysfunctional managers. He told the parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications that the SABC is bankrupt and it is due to incompetence.

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma has not yet appointed a permanent board for the SABC.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 One dead another injured during Randfontein robber... A man was killed and another injured this afternoon in an apparent robbery at a petrol station at the Brandvlei Crossing in Randfontein, west of Johan...
Student raped in laboratory at NMU A suspect raped a student on Monday and stabbed the second one with a knife in a laboratory at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth. Stu...
R60m fraud case involving a former Petro-South Afr... The Hawks arrested Petro SA's corporate social investment manager Matshidiso Mogashoa for alleged fraud of more than R60 million. According to the Haw...
DA places De Lille and Smith on ‘special lea... The DA has placed Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and JP Smith a mayoral safety committee member on special leave. This means that they are "reli...