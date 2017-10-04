SABC more bankrupt than initially thought

The SABC is even more bankrupt than initially believed.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the SABC’s loss was R977 million, but it now seems to be a distorted picture because nobody really knows what the public broadcaster’s debt is.

The auditor-general attributes this to inadequate controls and dysfunctional managers. He told the parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications that the SABC is bankrupt and it is due to incompetence.

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma has not yet appointed a permanent board for the SABC.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News