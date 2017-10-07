SABC media report misleading

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has noted a misleading report by The Times Newspaper regarding appointments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The Times report alleges that “President Zuma missed the deadline for appointing an SABC chief operating officer because none of the candidates met expectations”.

“This is a highly confused and misleading report,” a statement issued by the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) said on Friday.

On Thursday, Minister Dlodlo addressed a media briefing on the state of entities under her executive authority, where she indicated that the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) verification process was underway.

Once that is complete, the information will be sent to the President to enable him to make his final decision.

Regarding vacant executive management positions at SABC, the Minister said that she wanted to ensure that the people who are appointed in the positions of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer were of requisite skill and expertise.

“She added that she needed turn around specialists at the entity and what she had been presented with so far did not meet that criteria,” the GCIS said.

According to the department, the President is not involved in the appointment of executive management at the SABC, it is the board that recommends to the Minister who in turn makes the final decision on the appointments.

