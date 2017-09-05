SABC is being investigated

On Monday, the Special Investigative Unit began probing the awarding of contracts by the SABC to suppliers.

It must be established whether the procurement of contracts and payment for services rendered, was effective, transparent and competitive.

Maladministration in ordinary Afrikaans means fraud, theft, bribery, and favor.

The SABC has for some time been in the spotlight with the suspension of executives and frequent money shortages for which the taxpayer must pay through the State Treasury.

