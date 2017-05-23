SAA rotten with corruption

Allegations are that an SAA employee forged signatures of senior SAA staff, and thus secured a multimillion rand tender in which she benefited financially.

However, the female employee is protected by SAA’s top executives, and she got away with only a written warning.

The incident raised questions as other staff members may also be involved in the dark, tender procedures. It also appears to be one of the reasons for the airline’s financial problems.

The name of Naomi Kwinda is mentioned by a law firm investigating an R13,6 million tender awarded to a Kempton Park IT company without following the necessary procedures.

SAA and the chairperson of SAA, Dudu Myeni, referred all inquiries to Tlali Tlali, the SAA’s spokesperson.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

