SA rallies behind Rugby World Cup bid

As the date approaches for the country’s first presentation in a bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Cabinet has called on South Africans to support efforts to secure the bid.

In a statement following its fortnightly meeting in Cape Town, Cabinet said a high level South African delegation will make its first bid presentation to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup in London, United Kingdom, on 25 September 2017.

“Cabinet wishes to reiterate its strong support for this bid and calls upon South Africans to support this bid that will contribute immensely to social cohesion and nation building and also serve as a catalyst for sport development,” it said on Thursday

South Africa has a strong proven record of hosting such events, including the Rugby World Cup tournament in 1995 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Last month, Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi said a lot of technical work is being done ahead of 25 September.

“There will still be stages where [we] have to go and present, that’s why we have put [together] a very solid bid… Our bid is an economic bid. It must be well researched with information from us as government [and] from the side of SARU [SA Rugby Union],” Minister Nxesi said at a media briefing in Cape Town.

The big host country announcement is expected to be made on 15 November.

US Open finals

Meanwhile, Cabinet on Thursday also congratulated Kevin Anderson on making the finals of the US Open.

“Cabinet joins the nation in congratulating Kevin Anderson on making the finals of the US Open. He is the first South African player to make the final of a major tennis championship since 1994,” said Cabinet.

Cabinet said it is confident that Anderson will continue building on his glittering achievement and inspire other young, talented South Africans.

The tennis player lost out to Spain’s Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6-3/6-3/ 6-4 in the title decider.

South Africa Today – South Africa News