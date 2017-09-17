SA rallies behind Rugby World Cup bid

SANews.gov.za

1
South Africa rallies behind Rugby World Cup bid
South Africa rallies behind Rugby World Cup bid

As the date approaches for the country’s first presentation in a bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Cabinet has called on South Africans to support efforts to secure the bid.

In a statement following its fortnightly meeting in Cape Town, Cabinet said a high level South African delegation will make its first bid presentation to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup in London, United Kingdom, on 25 September 2017.

“Cabinet wishes to reiterate its strong support for this bid and calls upon South Africans to support this bid that will contribute immensely to social cohesion and nation building and also serve as a catalyst for sport development,” it said on Thursday

South Africa has a strong proven record of hosting such events, including the Rugby World Cup tournament in 1995 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Last month, Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi said a lot of technical work is being done ahead of 25 September.

“There will still be stages where [we] have to go and present, that’s why we have put [together] a very solid bid… Our bid is an economic bid. It must be well researched with information from us as government [and] from the side of SARU [SA Rugby Union],” Minister Nxesi said at a media briefing in Cape Town.

The big host country announcement is expected to be made on 15 November.

US Open finals

Meanwhile, Cabinet on Thursday also congratulated Kevin Anderson on making the finals of the US Open.

“Cabinet joins the nation in congratulating Kevin Anderson on making the finals of the US Open. He is the first South African player to make the final of a major tennis championship since 1994,” said Cabinet.

Cabinet said it is confident that Anderson will continue building on his glittering achievement and inspire other young, talented South Africans.

The tennis player lost out to Spain’s Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6-3/6-3/ 6-4 in the title decider.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 How beer is smuggled across the border and sold in... “Super is super. My profits are soaring,” says Tracy . Chibuku Super is a brand of opaque sorghum beer manufactured by Delta Breweries, Zimbabwe´s lar...
UCT and five unions reach agreement On Thursday, over 150 workers at the University of Cape Town together with several student leaders met at the Leslie Social Science Building to discus...
Gym goers arrest fleeing armed robber, Uitenhage In order to ensure that offenders are brought to book, members of the community reacted swiftly after a business owner of Uitenhage was robbed in Mait...
Arrests in the theft of copper cable an mineral re... The scourge of theft of copper cables and mineral resources in this Province remain a worrying factor to the South African Police Service because it c...
  • Douglas Langley

    The country is in such a mess, this could spell more fingers in the pie