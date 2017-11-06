SA participates in UN anti-corruption conference

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi is leading a South African delegation to a UN anti-corruption conference.

The seventh session Conference of the State Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Vienna, Austria, got underway today and ends on Thursday, 9 November.

South Africa ratified the UNCAC in November 2004 and became a State Party to the convention.

A Conference of the State Parties to the Convention (COSP) was established to improve the capacity of and cooperation between States Parties to achieve the objectives set in the convention and to promote and review its implementation.

Minister Muthambi will use the opportunity to brief the delegates on South Africa’s approach in the fight against corruption and share a few highlights in terms of the implementation of the convention. – SAnews.gov.za

