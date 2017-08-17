SA medical student dies in Cuba

The National Department of Health says it is shocked and saddened by the death of a third year Cuba-based South African medical student.

The department on Wednesday said it learned about the student’s passing on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Havana.

The Department of Health and the Cuban authorities are busy with investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the student. They will inform the family before releasing any further details on the matter.

South African Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has expressed complete shock over the news, and said the department was eagerly waiting to receive him back in the country to practice medicine and contribute to the development of the nation.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, relatives, colleagues and friends of the deceased in this darkest hour. We express our sincere condolences.”

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal is arranging trauma counselling for members of the family.

South Africa Today – South Africa News