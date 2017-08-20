Rumours of Hawks acting head trip to Dubai misleading

There are rumours abound suggesting that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (DPCI) acting head, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has traveled to United Arab Emirates as part of a inquiry regarding the alleged corruption and email leaks the Hawks are currently investigating.

Two national newspapers have so far persistently inquired about these unfortunate rumors and the said publications are likely to run with the said gossip despite our confirmation to the contrary.

For the record, the rumours are devoid of any truth. Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has traveled abroad to honor an invitation from the Department of International Relations to participate in the 1st Myanmar Senior officials meeting at Nay Pyi Taw, on the 17 August 2017.

The purpose of the trip is to establish the framework of cooperation that would allow collaboration in relation to the prevention, combating and investigation of transnational crimes between the two countries.

