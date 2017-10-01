Road safety is everyone’s responsibility

South Africans must make a united and conscious effort to end the carnage on the country’s roads.

This is the call from Cabinet as the country gets ready to mark Transport Month in October. The month will be observed under the theme ‘Together we move South Africa Forward’.

“Cabinet calls on all to work together to ensure the country’s transport infrastructure benefits all and encourages road users to take responsibility and apply road safety as part of their daily lives. By working together, we can reduce the carnage on our roads,” said Cabinet in a statement after its fortnightly meeting.

The Department of Transport and its entities will highlight the economic benefits of the sector by showcasing transport infrastructure services in aviation, maritime, public transport, roads and rail.

The national launch of the month is underway at Sinaba Stadium in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Cabinet said investments in the transport sector are stimulating development and creating jobs as part of South Africa’s Nine-Point Plan, which aims to grow the economy and create much-needed jobs.

“These investments will ensure the building of an integrated public transport network across the country,” said Cabinet.

