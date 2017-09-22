Rhino poaching, more suspects arrested and convicted

Over the past week, 18 suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded while five others who were involved in rhino poaching were found guilty and sentenced to a collective 30 years and nine months imprisonment.

The South African Police Service and game rangers throughout South Africa refuse to give up on the on going battle against rhino poaching.

In the effort to reduce this scourge, 18 suspects have been arrested in Skhukuza, Hluhluwe, Barberton, KwaMsane, Nongoma and Gluckstadt during this past week.

Two rhino horns, eight unlicensed firearms, ammunition, two silencers, a scope, an axe, a knife, two cell phones, two motor vehicles were recovered during these various operations.

Most of the suspects have since appeared in various courts on charges of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, possession of dangerous weapon, trespassing, hunting a protected animal, kidnapping, assault, possession of rhino horns and/or possession of suspected stolen properties.

In the meantime other accused have been found guilty and sentenced in the Skhukuza Regional Court this week. Maphoyisa Mahlaule was found guilty in the Skhukuza of hunting a protected animal, possession of unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and trespassing and sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment.

Three accused, Dumisani Mathebula, Paul Julio Mhibiri and Paul Ubisi were convicted and sentenced to, trespassing 2 years, possession of unlicensed firearm 2 years, possession of firearm with intent to commit a crime 3 years, conspiracy to commit a crime 4 years, unlawful possession of ammunition 18 months, illegal immigrant 3 months.

Lastly, Bukani Mbele was found guilty and convicted for illegal hunting and possession of rhino horns for cases at Hlabisa and KwaMsane respectively. He was sentenced to six years imprisonment, three years for each case.

The partnership of the police and park rangers in this continuing challenge is vital, and has borne results once again.

South Africa Today – South Africa News