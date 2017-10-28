Ramaphosa refutes Shanduka Trust interests

SANews.gov.za

0
Ramaphosa refutes Shanduka Trust interests
Ramaphosa refutes Shanduka Trust interests

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has refuted claims by the Business Day newspaper which states that he has shares in the Shanduka Trust.

In an article titled ‘Cyril Ramaphosa in firing line in latest probe request’, published on Tuesday, the Business Day alleged that a complaint brought to the Competition Commission implicates the Deputy President in Shanduka Trust. It later states that the complaint lists Shanduka Coal, “in which Ramaphosa held an interest in trust”.

The Deputy President has set the record straight, adding that he disposed of his stake in the Shanduka Group in November 2014, including all of Shanduka’s mining assets and investments in other regulated sectors.

He added that not only does he not have an interest in Shanduka coal or in any mining assets, in a trust or otherwise he is also not aware of any entity known as Shanduka Trust.

Despite what the Deputy President has noted as inaccuracies in the report, he reaffirmed his view that any credible allegations of uncompetitive behaviour should be thoroughly investigated and those responsible held to account. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Policeman shot as cash in transit robbery foiled, ... Swift response by the police prevented Cash In Transit Robbery at Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Friday 27 October 2017. South African Police Service ...
Council approves plan to take over Cape Town’s tra... On Thursday, Brett Herron, Mayco Member for Transportation and Urban Development, presented a business plan to the Cape Town City Council to rescue th...
SA keen to attract investment Ambassador Nomasonto Sibanda-Thusi says South Africa invests in international trade and investment missions so as to attract investment. “As repres...
Port authority and Sabic fail to come clean on Dur... As public concern mounts about the extent of industrial plastic pollution arising from the recent Durban cargo spill, responses from authorities have ...