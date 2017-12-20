Ramaphosa also uses Africa time

It is not just Jacob Zuma who is blamed for keeping people waiting for hours and arriving late for meetings.

Several journalists left a planned media conference of Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s election conference after a senior reporter’s accreditation card was confiscated because he dared to ask why they should wait in the sun for so long. Ramaphosa was several hours late for the meeting.

Journalists complained about the behavior of security staff in general. The head of ANC security has apologized for the incident.

