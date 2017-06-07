Radical economic transformation: Take what you can’t get in a ‘legal’ way

The country has to prepare for a fierce crime rate in the run-up to the ANC leadership conference in December.

Political murders are already beginning to dominate the scene in KwaZulu-Natal – even after the Inkatha Freedom Party has reached the inter-elections in 14 of the 17 wards in Nqutu, east of Dundee.

Nqutu is a mere 54 km from Nkandla. The ANC will not easily forgive this humiliation in its own heartland. The national president of the IFP later said that the party had not campaigned with state resources and great promises about service delivery, people simply voted on trust.

The Black First Land First Movement (BLF), who participated in a major municipal election for the first time failed dismally.

However, the huge crime rate will not only be limited to politics. Ordinary crime is also likely to increase sharply. The country survives every time there is a political crisis – as is often the case with the president Jacob Zuma – that violent crimes suddenly flare. It is as if a telegram is being run by criminals that they have to fight now because the gates of the paradise are about to close.

Even the hardest criminal realizes that after Zuma’s departure they will be more heavily targeted. The governance systems under his rule became less and the police budget had to be increased to accommodate his personal protection as well as for the protection of former spouses and the re-elected Eskom boss. State security is more concerned about the so-called invisible invasion from outside than internal security, and criminals immediately exploit the new gaps to murder and rob.

Then there is still the issue of respect. The more the president and the government are accused of dishonesty and coincidence with money hungry individuals, the more criminals feel justified to run their own path of blood and destruction. Why will they suddenly develop a conscience if their leaders do not care? Nobody – so they argue – keep to the Queensberry rules. Why should they?

Unfortunately, the word “ethics” has disappeared from South Africa’s vocabulary. People are killed for a mere five rand and there is no respect for others’ property.

The Zuma government always sets the example – if land redistribution is progressing slowly, the white landowner or his ancestors will be blamed. Radical economic transformation seems to be just one thing in all 11 country languages and it’s “take” what you cannot get in another way. It also means stealing the voices of naive citizens so that the ANC can still live on the fat of the country for a few more years.

Read the original article by Elizaan de Koker on Nuus.info

