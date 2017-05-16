Protesters demand secret ballot for Zuma

Thousands of people marched from Mary Fitzgerald Square to the Constitutional Court today. They wanted the Constitutional Court to rule that the Parliamentary vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma should be a secret ballot.

South Africans across the class, race and political spectrum came together in Newtown at the beginning of the protest.

Many protesters wore signs showing their displeasure with the president.

A man wears a mask as he dances at Mary Fitzgerald square before the start of the march.

Protesters called for Zuma to be fired.

An EFF member chats to police at the entrance to the Constitutional Court precinct.

Protesters climbed a hill at the Constitutional Court to display their signs.

Leaders of political parties and civil society organisation waiting before they addressed the crowd.

By Ihsaan Haffejee

This story first appeared on GroundUp

© 2017 GroundUp.

This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

You may republish this article, so long as you credit the authors and GroundUp, and do not change the text. Please include a link back to the original article.