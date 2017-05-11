Process to appoint new Treasury DG underway

National Treasury is in the process of finding a new Director General following the resignation of Lungisa Fuzile.

“The process to fill the Director General position at National Treasury is well underway. The position was relinquished recently by Lungisa Fuzile after six years as Director General,” said Treasury on Wednesday.

Fuzile is expected to leave the department sometime in May, following 20 years of service.

In a statement in early April, National Treasury confirmed Fuzile’s departure.

“The position was advertised and closed on the 28th April 2017. More than thirty applications have been received including internal candidates. The shortlisting process has been finalised and the interviews will take place shortly,” said Treasury.

