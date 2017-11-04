Process of recruiting National Police Commissioner proceeding well

President Jacob Zuma says the process of recruiting a National Police Commissioner is proceeding well and that he will make an announcement on the appointment after internal processes have been concluded.

The President said this when he appeared before the National Assembly to field oral questions on Thursday.

He was responding to a question by Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, who had asked when the President was intending to appoint the National Police Commissioner.

“The process of recruiting the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service is proceeding very well. We are conducting internal processes that will culminate in making the appointment. I intend to appoint the National Commissioner as soon as this process is finalised.

“The 24th October 2017, the Minister of Police released the crime statistics for the financial year 2016/ 17. The statistics show an increase [in certain areas] and a decrease in others. We commend the Minister of Police, the police leadership and all policemen and women as well as ordinary members of the public for their ongoing hard work in fighting crime,” he said.

President says he did not receive any payment except those declared

Meanwhile, President Zuma said he has never received any payments from private individuals during his tenure in office either than those that he disclosed to Parliament.

He was responding to an urgent question that was approved by Parliament hours before the sitting from DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who asked whether the President, since 9 May 2009, had received any payment for any purpose from a private individual who was not listed in the question paper. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News