Presidency rejects allegations on undeclared funds

The Presidency rejects the allegations contained in media reports on Sunday claiming wrongdoing by President Jacob Zuma in relation to some undeclared funds.

“President Zuma has declared to the relevant authorities all income received and allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of the ongoing smear campaigns,” the Presidency said on Sunday.

According to the Presidency, the tax matters of the President are in order.

The President has also not received any information related to taxes linked to the Nkandla upgrades as alleged by the media. – SAnews.gov.za

