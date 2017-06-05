Post office appoints Chief Operating Officer

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has appointed Lindiwe Kwele as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Kwele joined the group today [Monday] and we have already had constructive discussions on how to increase our mail operation efficiencies and introduce new ideas to improve customer service. I look forward to working closely with her to restoring confidence in Sapo,” Post Office CEO Mark Barnes said.

Kwele was employed as Deputy City Manager in the City of Tshwane before her current appointment.

Before that, she was CEO of the Joburg Tourism Company and CEO of Durban Africa in the eThekwini Municipality.

She holds an MBA from the University of Wales and has successfully completed the Gordon Institute of Business Science’s Executive Leadership Programme, the Municipal Finance Management Programme at the University of Pretoria, an Advanced Business Programme at the Natal Technikon, as well as a B Admin degree (majoring in Economics and Public Administration) at the University of Durban-Westville (now UKZN).

