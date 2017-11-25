Portfolio Committee calls for Guptas and Zumas

The Public Relations Portfolio has demanded that Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and the Gupta brothers should appear before them to be questioned and testify.

It is a request after Zola Tsotsi’s allegations that the president ordered him to suspend four executive officials from Eskom.

Zola further testified that Tony Gupta had asked him for some favors and if he refused, Tony would report him to Zuma (SNR). According to Tsotsi, there was also a clear connection between Lynne Brown and the Guptas.

Brown has denied that Zuma had ordered her to suspend the four people.

