Portfolio Committee calls for Guptas and Zumas

Die Vryburger

0
Portfolio Committee calls for Guptas and Zumas

The Public Relations Portfolio has demanded that Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and the Gupta brothers should appear before them to be questioned and testify.

It is a request after Zola Tsotsi’s allegations that the president ordered him to suspend four executive officials from Eskom.

Zola further testified that Tony Gupta had asked him for some favors and if he refused, Tony would report him to Zuma (SNR). According to Tsotsi, there was also a clear connection between Lynne Brown and the Guptas.

Brown has denied that Zuma had ordered her to suspend the four people.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 R4 million fraudsters appear in court, PE Riaan Sharp (51) and his ex wife Lindy Johanna Sharp (44) appeared before the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes court on Friday 17 November 2017, for a...
Ceremony to bestow the sword of command, National ... President Jacob Zuma will on Monday, 27 November 2017, preside over the ceremony to bestow the sword of command on the newly appointed National Commis...
Alleged bribery and fraud in Rustenburg The FF is preparing to file a complaint of alleged bribery and fraud at the Hawks in Rustenburg. Mr. De Wet Nel, a councilor in Rustenburg, believe...
16 days of activism for ‘No violence against... Today 25 November 2017, marks the launch of the 16 days of activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. The 16 Days of Activism fo...