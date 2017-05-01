Political bygones plan ‘dialogue about South Africa’

Some half-forgotten names in South African politics are trying to push themselves back to the forefront by holding a self-styled dialogue on South Africa.

The implications of this are the foundations of FW de Klerk, Jakes Gerwel, Thabo Mbeki, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Albert Luthuli, Desmond and Leah Tutu, Helen Suzman and Robert Sobukwe.

Apparently, the representatives of the foundations started talking about their “grave concern about the country and its young democracy” two years ago.

The “New National Dialogue for South Africa” will be known as the National Foundation Dialogue Initiative (NFDI) and wants to bring all South Africans together at different levels to speak “purposefully and rationally” about the state of affairs in the country.

On Friday, May 5, a meeting will be held in Johannesburg with the theme: “Why does South Africa need a national dialogue? A Wake Up Call to the Nation.

Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk, Kgalema Motlanthe and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will deliver speeches at the meeting.

Dr. Theuns Eloff, one of the people who first talked to the ANC when banned as a terrorist movement in South Africa and now currently the executive director of the FW de Klerk Foundation, apparently plays a leading role in the NSDI.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

