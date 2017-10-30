Police warn against staged gang violence footage

SANews.gov.za

0
Police warn against staged gang violence footage
Police warn against staged gang violence footage

The South African Police Service has warned the public against the circulation of false and staged footage of gang violence, saying it does not assist in the fight against crime.

“Falsified information on crime wastes the public resources spent on investigating and it is a punishable conduct. We call on our people not to circulate or create these, as they do not contribute positively to our fight against crime,” Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday.

This follows the circulation of a staged video on social media networks. In the video, a green Citi Golf appears driving slowly through a residential area when at least one of the passengers opens fire on men gathered on the sidewalk. This is followed by two men returning fire as the car drives on.

The Minister said those found responsible for these false images and footage will be brought to book and face the consequences for perpetuating such acts.

Meanwhile, Minister Mbalula committed to working with the communities to end gang violence. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Consultations on higher education fees at an advan... Consultation on the feasibility of free higher education and training are at an advanced stage, says the Presidency. “The consultations with releva...
Petrol price to increase in November The petrol price will increase by 4 cents per litre in November, says the Department of Energy. The price of Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase b...
Protecting the precious Philippi aquifer Visiting Johan Terblanche’s Farm in the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) is like landing in a huge vegetable basket. There’s food everywhere. At 7am ...
Thief caught red-handed ‘fishing’ good... A proactive Blue Security armed response officer, alerted to a crime in progress by a street vendor, caught an alleged thief red-handed as he tried to...