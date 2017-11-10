Police want to reduce crime by two percent in twelve years

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that police want to reduce crime in South Africa by two percent over the next twelve years.

Mbalula is currently under threat because he is dealing with crime intelligence people and gives direct instructions and reports directly to them.

However, security experts say, that only two percent reduction over a decade has been negligible, and is a recognition that the police do not have the ability or the will to fight crime.

If the 19 000 annual murder rate is taken and reduced by 2%, it means a decrease of only 380 murders per year, which still means 18 620 murders per year. This says that over the next 12 years, 223 440 people will again be killed, including about 708 farmers.

