Police arrest hundreds for aggravated robberies, trio crimes

The Trio Crime Combating Interventions which have been put in place to intensify the prevention and investigation of house robberies, business robberies and hijackings as well as to trace and apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes, has been yielding significant results.

The teams in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Kwazulu-Natal which have the highest contributing stations in terms of reported incidents of trio crime have worked tirelessly and in so doing, made notable strides during a three month period.

The teams include members from Crime Intelligence, Visible Policing, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police, Detective Services and the Organised Crime Unit.

For the period June to August this year, the teams have apprehended more than 307 suspects and confiscated 43 firearms, 209 rounds of ammunition, and recovered 88 stolen or hijacked vehicles.

Over and above the mentioned successes, it is also worth mentioning that there have been a total of 8 919 vehicle check points conducted with over 60 000 vehicles, over 163 000 people and nearly 3000 premises being searched.

While we gear up for these operations, we call upon all people in South Africa to continue assisting the police in its efforts to combat crimes.

Some of the ways people can be of assistance is to remain vigilant at all times and provide the police with information on all criminal activities, preferably before they are committed.

People may call our Crime Stop number 0860010111 with such information. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

