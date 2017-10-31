Peaceful protests countrywide against farm terrorism

Farmers countrywide participated in the Black Monday protests against farm terrorism. Where initially a demonstration was planned in the Cape, farmers and communities spontaneously held their own protests.

The radical BlackFirstLandFirst splinter group distanced itself from the protest and asked the government to expropriate farmers’ stolen land without compensation. Cosatu and a farm workers group also distanced themselves from the action, despite the fact that farm workers in many places were part of the protest action.

While protest marches were against farm murders, it became known that another person was killed in a farm attack at Vryheid and that there was also an unconfirmed case at Koster in North West, while Mr. Sarel Erxleben of Deneysville, was shot dead in his house during an armed robbery. Near a farm in Marquard in the Free State, a farm attack was averted. The Pilcher couple of the farm Wildebeeslaagte was ready, and with their swift action, the attack was prevented.

Dr. Pieter Groenewald, the leader of the FF Plus, said these events underline the fact that South Africans have reason to oppose protest action against a government that has let its people down.

He said the FF Plus welcomes the protest action and regards it as an indicator of what really matters in the minds of South Africans.

“South Africans in general and especially the vulnerable agricultural community have now drawn a line in the sand, and this action sends a clear message to the government that the situation cannot continue indefinitely.”

“All reports about the protest action indicate that it is peaceful. It is only a pity that some political parties tried to hijack the matter for their own sake since this is really a matter where all South Africans must take action regardless of race or political convictions.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

