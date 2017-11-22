Parliamentary findings a secret

The result of a five-month investigation into the conduct of the secretary of parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, will be kept secret until the completion of disciplinary processes.

A string of allegations of maladministration and abuse of authority was investigated against Mgidlana by an independent audit committee.

It has been announced that the investigation has shown that the complaints are serious and that parliament must take disciplinary action.

Observers point out that once again there is an agreement to be signed behind the scenes without the public actually ever knowing all the facts. It can be done for fear that Mgidlana may also involve other high-ranking people.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

