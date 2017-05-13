Outdated voter registration machines to be replaced

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that it will be issuing a tender for the procurement of new voter registration technology aimed at supporting the process of voter registration and to manage the voter’s roll on voting day.

A total of 38 000 such portable devices will be procured to replace the ageing existing registration devices popularly known as “zip-zip machines” which have been a feature of elections in South Africa for many years.

The IEC said the scope of the tender may include the maintenance and repair of the devices over their intended lifespan, which is at least eight years. In terms of the tender, final delivery of the devices is expected by May 2018.

Potential bidders must note that this tender reflects a significant departure from current voter registration practices by the Electoral Commission.

Commission’s spokesperson Kate Bapela said: “The approach used to date, that of scanning an identity document and recording the data, is now outdated and inadequate for future purpose. The Electoral Commission intends to harness advances in appropriate technology and apply them in this solution”.

The National Industrial Participation Programme (NIP) of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) is mandatory on government procurement with an imported content equal to or exceeding US$10 million.

Bapela said the nature and scope of the tender for the new voter registration devices makes it possible that the requirements and provisions in respect of the NIP may apply. The Electoral Commission aims to advertise the tender in the Government Gazette and National Treasury eTender Portal by June 2017.

Only suppliers registered on National Treasury’s Central Supplier Database (CSD) will be considered for the tender.

South Africa Today – South Africa News