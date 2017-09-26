Open conflict in the ANC threatens the presidential election

Open conflict in the ANC threatens the forthcoming presidential election.

The ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe, who is considered the most powerful man in the party, has overcome the wrath of Jacob Zuma’s ex Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. He spent the weekend on Twitter’s social network, in favor of Cyril Ramaphosa as successor to Zuma.

Nkosazana is angry about it because she is also an aspiring candidate and she finds it inappropriate that the Secretary-General has preferred one candidate over the other.

Mantashe believes that it must be obvious that the deputy president must succeed without the president interfering with it. He mentioned the example of Mandela who did not interfere with the election of Thabo Mbeki as his successor. When Mbeki tried to keep Zuma out, chaos arose, and he predicted that there would be chaos again if Zuma sought to stop Ramaphosa.

