Oil and water can not mix – everyone knows it

For three days there was chaos in Coligny. Stores were looted, cars destroyed, damaged infrastructure and burned houses. People who have lived and worked a lifetime for what they have – and it is destroyed before their eyes. In Lichtenburg a truck with thousands of chickens was set on fire

Why?

The excuse is that a 12-year-old boy died after a farmer caught him in his maize lands and assaulted him. Network 24 also reported that two men, 33 and 26 were arrested earlier on and were charged with murder. What actually happened, only time will tell, and hopefully, the law will take its course.

It is in response to the community where we again find that water and oil can never mix.

You can never justify the death of another human being, even less a child. But your

counterreaction shows what level of civilization you have.

On December 26, 2010, 2-year-old Willemientjie Potgieter of Lindley was shot while in her mother’s arms. The white community of Lindley did not enter the black residential area, burn houses, burn cars, kill chickens and loot spaza shops. Because it is not who we are.

Over the past days, Front National has repeatedly been accused of being a lot of cramped up racists who longed for a dispensation that was a violation of humanism and, therefore, as one old man said here, it’s only good to get p*s. Indeed, the liberal thinkers come and say: We must now assume that we are all equal and that everyone must be treated equally and that we need to work together to make South Africa a better place.

We cannot! Coligny finally destroyed that illusion. We can not work together and unite and form a new nation if our public realization of emotion differs so radically. If we do it, as Hannes Engelbrecht always said: 7 wolves and a sheep who will decide what is on the table for dinner.

We do not want to save this South Africa anymore. We cannot be robbed and burned and destroyed every three days, saying, “O yeah! There is still a mistake. Let’s start again from scratch. We will start over forever again. We have started over and over for a quarter of a century. We want to go forward, but the people who burn innocent live chickens, burn people’s homes, cars and tractors … they do not want to go forward.

When we are angry with someone, we will take the matter up with him. We are not going to hit our neighbor and his old schoolmate or his daughter’s friend over the head because that’s not how our heads work. And we do not want to work like that. Just as little as the other people are willing to make their heads work like ours.

If we look at the New South Africa to Lichtenburg and Coligny then we do not want to say to him anymore: We want to make you work. We know it cannot be done anymore. We want to say to him, we are leaving you behind us. We only want what we deserve: a piece of earth of our own where we can be ourselves and determine our own destiny in peace.

For Coligny, there will be another village, and another, and one more. There will be Willemientjies. And maybe another 12-year-old black boy or more in a maize field. And all of them will pay for our failed attempts at something that cannot work forever.

Because water and oil can be whipped together, but will never mix. And it can never be a healthy drink. We all know it.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter in Afrikaans on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

