Police commissioner denies using helicopter to fly for Wimpy breakfast

Northern Cape police commissioner Rimati Shivuri apparently used a state helicopter to take him to a nearby Wimpy for breakfast.

However, that was not the end. The helicopter was used in the same week to fly from Colesberg to the Gariep Dam (Hendrik Verwoerddam) to pick up a jacket that Shivuri forgot about it.

The cost for the two flights is calculated to be around R7 500. The province has one helicopter to fight crime, and it is now apparently used for personal use.

On inquiry, the police declared that the chopper was used to combat crime and denied it was used for breakfast and clothing transport. Observers, however, attach no great importance to the denials because the denials generally uttered now, only determine later on that the facts weighed heavier than the denials.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

