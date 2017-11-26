Kidnapped, hijacked victim rescued, 3 arrested, Deben

The vigilance of SAPS members in Deben put three alleged hijackers behind bars.

On Thursday, 23 November 2017 at about 02:00 the Deben SAPS spotted a suspicious looking vehicle in Voortrekker Street, Deben and immediately stopped and searched it.

It was found that the 25 year old male driver of the Toyota Run X was being hi jacked and the three men inside the vehicle were the suspects.

Police also found two firearms with the three suspects and arrested them for hijacking, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

The Cluster Commander of John Taolo Gaetsewe, Major General Bean has commended the prompt and vigilant reaction by the members.

The suspects should be appearing in the Kuruman Magistrates Court soon.

