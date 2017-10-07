Abalone farms under spotlight in SAPS operation, Port Nolloth

Operation Phakisa kick started on 5 October 2017 at Port Nolloth and surrounding areas.

The Operation is a multidisciplinary approach by different stakeholders such as the SAPS, Department of Fisheries and Forestry, Customs, SANPARK, Department of Environment and Nature Conservation, Department of Mineral Resource and State Security Agency.

Sea border patrols, Vehicle Check Points and visits of abalone farms for compliance of maritime legislation are being conducted.

During the operation three suspects were arrested for illegal mining at Komaggas and five suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs.

