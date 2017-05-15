Witch hunt against Coligny accused continues

The state does not intend to rely on the decision to grant bail to the two white men after being held in custody for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old who apparently stole sunflowers.

After the magistrate had granted bail to the two men, there was barbaric action by burning farms and other town property that occurred, and now the state wants to appeal against the bail decision.

The magistrate said in his statement that the state is currently facing a very weak case against the two men.

Meanwhile, the black community is holding their own children in hostage until the state withdraws the bail. They prevent children from going to school in protest against the bail.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News