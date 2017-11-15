Serial rapist gets 140 years, Potchefstroom

Serial rapist gets 140 years, Potchefstroom

The North West Provincial Management welcomed a combined sentence of 140 years imprisonment handed down to a serial rapist, Tebogo Israel Matiwane, 26, by North Gauteng High Court sitting in Potchefstroom.

Matiwane was sentenced on six counts of rape and robbery that were committed between April 2008 and March 2016 in Ikageng and Potchefstroom respectively.

The accused was given 10 years imprisonment for each of the six counts of rape and 15 years for each of four counts of rape.

He was also handed 10 and five year’s imprisonment of two other counts of robberies.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the sentence and said that the sentence proves that the long arm of the law ensured that justice is served to the victims and the community.

She said that the sentence will send a message to rapists out there that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that perpetrators of crime are brought to book.

