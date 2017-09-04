Quarterly report damning against ANC

Die Vryburger

Quarterly report damning against ANC - Image - Die Vryburger

The quarterly report of the Matlosana Local Municipality for the period April to June 2017 is a testimony of ANC inability, said Ronnie Horn, FF Plus councilor in the municipality located in Klerksdorp.

The report substantiates the statement with financial results that testify to mismanagement and is contemplated by contradictions and misleading facts. Thus, the actual spending by the municipality is exponentially more than budgeted spending, real income far below budgeted income and outstanding service debt of more than R2.2 billion.

“Taxpayers subsidize indirect nonpayers by paying almost double tariffs, as the municipality does not make any serious mistakes in collecting their outstanding debts. There are cases where people really can not afford municipal services, but it seems that the municipality just does not collect their outstanding debts.”

“Furthermore, a municipal budget must be realistic, considering the trends and achievements of previous terms, as determined by the Municipal Finance Management Act – which is not the case at all.”

“The FF Plus did not support the municipality’s budget because it was unrealistic and the report is proof thereof.”

“It is clear that the ANC does not follow legislation, as the unrealistic estimate of revenue and underestimation of expenditure is apparently used to conceal all kinds of defamation,” said Horn.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

  • Doug

    Oh FFS
    how much longer must we put up with these illiterate, brain dead, moronic
    things! Enough is enough of the constant incorrect municipal accounts, pot
    holes, rubbish strewn everywhere, taxis blatantly ignoring stop signs, red
    robots, solid lines, pedestrians on the N12 ignoring No Stopping signs, jay walking
    etc etc. I am thoroughly PISSED OFF!