Protesters set fire to municipality building and library

Demonstrators in Schweizer-Reneke set the local Municipality Building and library on fire in protest against the dismissal of the municipal manager, Lucky Fourie.

Previously, Coligny was almost destroyed, while violent demonstrations have already taken place in Delareyville, Lichtenburg, and Swartruggens.

It seems that the culture of lawlessness is spreading rapidly in the western Transvaal, while every day it is clear that the police are unable to protect the general public their property.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News