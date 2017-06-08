One suspect killed, three in court

Three suspects aged between 30 and 32 were remanded in custody until 15 June 2017 when they appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on 07 June 2017 on charges of conspiracy to commit an offence and theft of motor vehicle.

The suspects’ court appearance follows their arrest by police in Mooinooi on 5 June 2017 in Elandsdrift near Mooinooi.

According to information available at this stage, the police were called to the crime scene about a truck that was allegedly stolen. Upon arrival at the scene it was established that four suspects were driving in a cigarettes delivery truck which was followed by the company’s security official.

It is alleged that shots were fired towards the truck after it took the wrong route and the driver failed to stop when ordered by the security official. According to information, the driver was fatally wounded, while the passenger was taken to hospital where he is still under police guard. Upon opening the truck, two company employees who were responsible to deliver the goods were found at the back. They were also arrested following a preliminary investigation for conspiring to commit an offence.

Preliminary investigation indicate that the suspects are linked to several other crimes committed in the Rustenburg Cluster over a period of time.

