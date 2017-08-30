One arrest after 17 armed men rob victims, Wolmaransstad

In an endeavor to bring down the levels of trio and other serious crimes, police in Wolmaransstad and Itsoseng arrested two suspected robbers in two separate incidents between 28 and 29 August 2017.

On 28 August 2017, four men went to a house in Wolmaransstad in order to buy goats as advertised online. It was during the transaction that approximately 17 armed men entered the house and robbed the victims of their personal belongings and cash.

According to information, one of the victims fired a warning shot where after the suspects fled the scene. However, a 35 year old suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.

He is expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrates’ Court on 30 August 2017, for armed robbery.

Preliminary investigation has shown that the suspect is also awaiting trial for a robbery that took place in December 2016.

The police would like to warn members of the community once again to be extremely cautious when reacting to online advertisements, especially in the vicinity of Makwassie, Wolmaransstad and Leeudoringstad. They are further advised to be careful of prices that are too good to be true and to do businesses with reputable companies. If they have to meet the seller, let it be at a central venue where it is safe. The potential buyers are also advised not to go straight to the sellers and/or suspicious addresses.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane appreciated members of the community for their effort that ensured that trio crime suspects is brought to book.

