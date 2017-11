Five officials in the Department of Health in the Western Transvaal were suspended with immediate effect after investigations showed that they had “robbed” the Klerksdorp hospital with more than R1.2 million.

The zero tolerance around corruption and theft are increasing daily, and economists think it will take years to actually determine how much money was embezzled and who the perpetrators were.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

