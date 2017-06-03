North West government condemns torching of municipal offices

The MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements in the North West, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe, has condemned the incident in which a group of people set alight the offices of Mamusa Local Municipality in Schweizer-Reneke.

The incident happened just before lunch time on Thursday after a group of people demanded the reinstatement of an official, who was deployed to act as municipal manager until the appointment of a substantive municipal manager.

“We are deeply disturbed that we still have people who voice their frustration in a violent manner by destroying public infrastructure, as it has happened in Mamusa. No amount of anger justifies the torching of municipal offices. On behalf of the provincial government, I want to appeal to law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators,” said MEC Gaolaolwe.

South Africa Today – South Africa News