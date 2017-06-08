New name for Potchefstroom, Ventersdorp Municipality

The DA, FF Plus and Independents walked in protest on 6 June 2017 in a council meeting in Potchefstroom where the new name was voted. Tlokwe municipality is the name that most people in the community nominated.

However the ANC and EFF voted for the name J.B. Marks. The name only applies to the new compound municipality. The names of the towns do not change.

Pieter Steyn, FF Plus councilor, says it’s an unnecessary waste of money because J.B. Marks has already been honored with a giant statue in Ventersdorp.

In the latest municipal budget, a loss of R170 million is already budgeted.

