Murder and kidnapping, gruesome find, Mahikeng

The police in Mahikeng are investigating a case of murder and kidnapping after a decomposed body of Thulisile Ngwenya (56) found in the bushes near Lorwaneng village on 25 October 2017.

The discovery by a shepherd follows a missing person enquiry that was opened for investigation after was reported missing on Sunday, 22 October 2017.

According to information available at this stage, Ngwenya who was an Educator at Lekoko Primary School outside Mahikeng, was last seen in the morning of Saturday, 21 October 2017 while going to one of the banks in Mahikeng.

It is alleged her vehicle, a Mazda CX3 was found parked near Mahikeng taxi rank.

The Police urge members of the community to work together with them and to come forward with any information that my lead to arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) by contacting the Investigating Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Maqandela on 072 174 4905 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

