Municipal officials untouchable

In an interview with a retired official of one of the Western Transvaal’s major municipalities, it once again became apparent that officials guilty of theft, fraud, and misconduct are untouchable when it comes to disciplinary action.

Issues are delayed, postponed, concealed, and even witnesses and evidence are being tampered with to frustrate legal action from being taken.

From appointments, it is clear that loyalty to Zuma and his cadres is a prerequisite which means that protection will be given at all costs if there is going to be any action taken against such persons.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

