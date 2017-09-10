Man to appear after he brutally stabs girlfriend to death

0
On 11 September 2017, a 35 year old man is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court for allegedly killing his 55 year old girlfriend.

The suspect’s appearance in court comes after his arrest by the police in Klerksdorp for murder that took place in Alabama, Extension 3 on 07 September 2017.

According to information, the police were summoned to Alabama where neighbors informed them upon arrival that they saw blood flowing beneath the door from the victim’s house.

The police proceeded to the crime scene where they found the victim’s body in a pool of blood with stab wounds on her face, neck and head.

It is alleged that the couple had an argument that led to a fatal stabbing of the victim by her boyfriend with a sharp instrument.

The victim was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel.

The suspect was traced and apprehended.

